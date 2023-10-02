media release: Glass Madison 2023 - 2024

The UW-Madison Glass Lab is one of UW’s treasured “firsts”—the first collegiate glass program in the nation. 2022 marked the sixtieth anniversary of this seminal narrative. In 2023-2024, the UW Glass Lab presents Glass Madison—a year-long celebration of the sixth decade of this history, composed of Exhibitions, a Symposium, and Public Programs.

Research & Outreach

School of Education Gallery | 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

October 2 - 17, 2023