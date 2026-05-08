Research and Policy to Address Financial Instability Among Older Adults

media release: With the poverty rate for older adults climbing to 15% in recent years, this webinar addresses the urgent national issue of financial vulnerability among older adults. We will open the session by examining the current landscape of older adults in poverty in the United States, providing essential context for the multifaceted challenges ahead. The discussion then moves into the hidden epidemic of food insecurity and the challenges faced by food-insecure older adults. We’ll then look at the critical issue of housing instability, specifically examining how these crises affect vulnerable adults with and without disabilities. To conclude, the session will present actionable policy options to significantly reduce elderly poverty and increase program participation.

Panelists:

Timothy M. Smeeding, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Colleen Heflin, Syracuse University

Safiyyah M. Okoye, Drexel University

Wendell Primus, Brookings Institution