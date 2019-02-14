Research Symposium

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

2/14/19   Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Research Symposium. Students, faculty, and other researchers will present findings from projects on Arboretum land and in the Lake Wingra watershed. Free, no registration required.  UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison.  (608) 263-7888.

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
