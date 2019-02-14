2/14/19 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Research Symposium. Students, faculty, and other researchers will present findings from projects on Arboretum land and in the Lake Wingra watershed. Free, no registration required. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888.