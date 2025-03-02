RSVP for Researching Rural Ancestors

media release: “If you blink, you’ll miss it!” Did your ancestor come from a one-horse town or an unincorporated community? Learn about researching country ancestors!

Presenter Ari Wilkins will discuss a variety of census records; land records; maps (including census enumeration, postal route and cadastral maps); rural directories; newspapers and other sources. She will also discuss methodology and state of the art tools for mapping and researching our rural ancestors.

