Researching Your Family's History

press release: Learn how to dig into your family history and uncover stories that help you to understand where you come from and the ancestors who had an impact on your life. Lori Bessler will provide information on how to research your family using online resources and collections found at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Registration begins April 21. Register online or call 246-4547.

Lori Bessler has worked at the Wisconsin Historical Society Library Archives since 1988. She is a Reference Librarian and Outreach Coordinator. Lori has lectured throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest on genealogical topics for over 30 years and has been researching family history for over 40 years. She specializes in breaking down brick walls and finding hard-to-find resources.