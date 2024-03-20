× Expand courtesy Danny Trejo A close-up of Danny Trejo. Danny Trejo

media release: Entrepreneur and actor Danny Trejo will share his story of fighting addiction and changing his destiny at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union March 20 at 7 p.m. at a Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee-hosted free lecture.

The event, titled ”Reshaping Destiny: An Evening With Danny Trejo," will feature a 60-minute moderated Q&A followed by a 30-minute audience Q&A. The event is free, but tickets are required. Current University of Wisconsin-Madison students may register for tickets on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. Students will require a promo code, which they will receive via email, to acquire their ticket. Any remaining tickets will become available to the general public on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., with a limit of two tickets per person. Ticket registration for the event will be available here.

Known for his work in films such as “Machete,” “Heat” and “Spy Kids,” Trejo’s acting career spans over 40 years. The actor has also appeared in iconic TV series such as “Baywatch,” “Breaking Bad” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and has been a voice actor in films including “Storks” and “The Book of Life.”

After facing addiction and imprisonment at a young age, Trejo is also recognized for his ongoing advocacy for addiction recovery and sobriety, sharing his personal story in his New York Times-bestselling 2021 autobiography “My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood.”

In addition to his work on the screen, Trejo started Trejo’s Tacos, a collection of Los Angeles-based restaurants providing inclusive food options, such as gluten-free and vegan, alongside traditional Mexican dishes. He is also the founder of Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

Following the opening of his first restaurant in 2016, Trejo authored cookbooks “Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.” and “Trejo’s Cantina: Cocktails, Snacks, and Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood.”

“Everything good that’s ever happened in my life has come as a direct result of helping someone else and not expecting anything in return,” Trejo said in his autobiography.

The WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 12 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

UW–Madison students interested in becoming a leader of the WUD DLS Committee – or any WUD committee or club – during the 2024-2025 academic year may apply online. WUD student leaders may be eligible for reimbursement of the equivalent of up to 80% of in-state tuition. Applications for WUD directors and summer coordinator positions close March 1.

Patrons can learn more about the upcoming free talk featuring Trejo here.