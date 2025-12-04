Resilience for Sustainable Activism

media release: Many of us entered movement work out of urgency and many of us are exhausted by it. The Resilience Toolkit offers an embodied, justice-aligned framework for sustaining activism over the long arc of the struggle. Rather than treating burnout, reactivity and conflict as personal failures, The Toolkit helps us understand them as predictable stress and trauma responses - and equips us with real-time regulation skills that expand our capacity to stay engaged without collapse or numbness.

Together, we’ll explore: How stress and trauma shape movement behavior (withdrawal, escalation, fracture) and how embodied stabilization interrupts those patterns in real time

Embodied solidarity: how listening, repair, and collective care become possible only when the nervous system has enough bandwidth

Rest and joy as conditions of political strategy, not rewards for after the work is done

Practical tools to increase steadiness and discernment into movement, organizing, and mutual aid work

This conversation connects the inner work of healing and reflection with the outer work of solidarity and action — helping us build movements that are both resilient and humane.

“How we breathe, listen, rest, and relate is political.”

Whether you’re a longtime organizer, new to activism, or simply seeking to live your values more fully, this session offers inspiration and embodied tools to help you put solidarity into action every day.

At this call, we’ll learn how to regulate in real time while acknowledging that our responses are predictable and normal in the face of unyielding stress and trauma. You’ll leave with practical tools and strategies to help you stabilize and move through the stress from Nkem Ndefo.

Nkem Ndefo, MSN, CNM, RN, is the founder of Lumos Transforms and creator of The Resilience Toolkit, a model that fosters embodied self-awareness, supports stabilization from the impacts of personal and collective trauma, and nurtures adaptive capacity in the face of stress -- all within an ecologically sensitive and social justice-oriented framework. She brings extensive experience as a clinician, educator, researcher, and community strategist to innovative programs that address trauma and inequity, build resilience, and catalyze liberatory change for individuals and organizations across the U.S. and globally. She is known for her unique ability to connect with people of all types by holding powerful liberatory spaces, weaving complex concepts into accessible narratives, and creating synergistic and collaborative learning communities that nourish people’s innate capacity for healing, wellness, and connection. Nkem is especially committed to working in solidarity with people most impacted by violence and marginalization.