Resilience Hubs: How Solar Supports Emergency Preparedness
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: This unique event will dive into the Resilience Hub model for emergency preparedness. We will also hear about the way distributed energy systems, such as home solar installations with batteries, can support community resilience.
Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to pre-register HERE as seating is limited.
