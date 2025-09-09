Resilience Hubs
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: This unique event will dive into the Resilience Hub model for emergency preparedness. We will also hear about the way distributed energy systems, such as home solar installations with batteries, can support community resilience.
Speakers will include Svetha Hetzler of the Sun Prairie Public Library, Rose Daily of the City of Sun Prairie and Jackie Harrison-Jewell of the Couillard Solar foundation
Light refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is requested: https://forms.gle/R7RjuYznfRguvWaD7