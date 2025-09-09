Resilience Hubs

media release: This unique event will dive into the Resilience Hub model for emergency preparedness. We will also hear about the way distributed energy systems, such as home solar installations with batteries, can support community resilience.

Speakers will include Svetha Hetzler of the Sun Prairie Public Library, Rose Daily of the City of Sun Prairie and Jackie Harrison-Jewell of the Couillard Solar foundation

Light refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is requested: https://forms.gle/R7RjuYznfRguvWaD7