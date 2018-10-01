press release: The Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center will host a free community event Monday, October 1 from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. focused on recent findings in the study of healthy aging, brain health, and Alzheimer’s disease prevention. Topics for the evening will focus on the event theme of Resilience in Brain Aging.

“There is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but science has given us solid evidence showing healthy lifestyle changes and strategies can help us optimize brain aging and reduce risk for Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dr. Sanjay Asthana, director of the Wisconsin ADRC and professor of medicine (geriatrics) at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “Our Annual Fall Lecture is our opportunity to share with the community the latest findings in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research and educate our community about brain health and healthy aging.”

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., a Healthy Aging Resource Fair will feature representatives from the UW Health Wellness Center, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, the Alzheimer’s Association, and a number of other service organizations and resources for patients with dementia and their families and caregivers.

Public talks will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the keynote address by Dr. Rogalski, an aging and dementia researcher from Northwestern University and an expert on SuperAging, in which people seem resistant to the age-related changes in memory and thinking skills. Two speakers from the University of Wisconsin will also offer Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-focused presentations. Dr. Cynthia Carlsson, a geriatric physician at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital and Alzheimer’s disease researcher at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, will present “What Effects Do Medications, Supplements, and Vitamins Have on Memory?” Dr. Kimberly Mueller, a speech-language therapist and Alzheimer’s disease researcher with the UW Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, will present “Active Minds: The Roles of Cognitive and Social Engagement in Healthy Brain Aging.”

Carol Koby, host of the radio programs “All About Living” and “Living Minutes” on HANK AM 1550 and 97.7 FM, will emcee the event. The evening will conclude with an audience Question and Answer session.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but it is appreciated. Health care professionals can earn free continuing education credit (CEUs) by attending the event. For registration, event details, and parking, visit our website.