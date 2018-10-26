press release: Breakthrough Dance Company’s second annual Fall Showcase will feature dance, music, and spoken word performances. Resilient presents inspiring narratives of strength and perseverance through difficult times. Breakthrough is thrilled to partner with other local artists for Resilient including Dante Viscarra, Elena Hight, and Lon Tremain-Woodcock.

Breakthrough Dance Company is an open-style dance company located in Madison, Wisconsin. Founded in January 2015, Breakthrough welcomes adults of all experience levels and backgrounds. The company strives to develop as dancers, grow as choreographers, and connect with the community.

Performances are 7:00 pm on October 26th and 7:00 pm on October 28th at Threshold, 2717 Atwood Avenue. Tickets are $10/students and $15/non-students and are available for purchase at the door or at breakthrough-2018.bpt.me.