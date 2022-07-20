Resilient Cities are for the Birds

media release: Our July 20 webinar is for the birds! Alex Halverson and Eric Phillips will discuss why bird-friendly cities are resilient cities.

Enhancing ecological conservation within our built landscapes is vital if we are to address the social, economic, and environmental conditions of the 21st Century. One way we can do that, and in the process, build resilience, is to make these landscapes more bird-friendly. But first, we need to shift our mindset to consider that our built landscapes, including the infrastructure within them, as part of the ecological landscape. This presentation will provide an overview of how we can accomplish that shift in perspective, as well as give tangible examples of how we can make our urban forms more bird-friendly.

The webinar is free, on Zoom.

Prior to coming to his current role as a resilience planner with GRAEF, Alex started and managed the City of Denver’s Lights Out Program, which was focused on studying patterns of bird collisions in the City, and using that knowledge to make Denver more bird-friendly.

At GRAEF, Eric has provided land use analysis for a large utility scale solar development in Wisconsin and is currently working on a municipal climate action plan. He also has non-profit experience at Mid-Michigan Environmental Action Council and the Clean Energy Coalition, in addition to working for Pivot Energy, a national community solar developer.

