Resistance and Transformation: Social Movements in Mexico

press release:

Three Decades of Resistance: Peasants Organizing against Neoliberalism in Mexico: Tuesday, October 9, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

López Obrador’s Election: Lessons from the Mexican LeftL Wednesday, October 10, 12 noon Madison Labor Temple, Room 209, 1602 S. Park St.

Violence, Social Movements, & Displacement: The Case of Chihuahua, Mexico: Wednesday, October 10, 5:30pm Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Rd.

Victor Quintana is the Secretary of Social Development of the Mexican State of Chihuahua. For over four decades, Dr. Quintana has been an influential social critic, scholar-activist, organizer, and advocate for labor, farm workers and rural communities in Mexico.

Quintana is the leader and advisor of the Democratic Peasant Front of Chihuahua and Equipo Pueblo. He also co- founded “El Campo No Aguanta Más,” a social movement of peasants and small farmers organizing against neoliberal trade policies.

He has published several books and articles on NAFTA and social movements, and is a frequent commentator on radio and television, as well as a regular columnist for La Jornada.

Co-sponsored by: Centro Hispano of Dane County, the UW School for Workers, the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program, the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program, the South Central Federation of Labor, the Asian American Studies Dept., the Wisconsin Humanities Council, and La Movida.