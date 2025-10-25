Resistance Fair
to
Arboretum Cohousing 1137 Erin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us for a RESISTANCE FAIR at Arboretum Cohousing, 1137 Erin St. Madison WI 53715
Saturday October 25, 12-3 PM
We are organizing this to follow up on the energy and enthusiasm generated by the No Kings Rally by enabling people to sign up for your organizations' campaigns. By mobilizing and connecting our networks we can strengthen the resistance to our country's descent into authoritarianism.
We are seeking a wide range of organizations and groups who:
- Are engaged in actions and campaigns to defend our democracy and the people targeted by the rising regime
- Need volunteers
- Have the capacity to follow up with everyone who signs up at your table
We will provide:
- An accessible space
- Tables & chairs
- A sample event invitation you can share with your networks
- As many neighbors, friends, and other connections as we can
- Street parking is available, but limited. Please plan ahead.
If your organization would like to participate, sign up below.