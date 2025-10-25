media release: Join us for a RESISTANCE FAIR at Arboretum Cohousing, 1137 Erin St. Madison WI 53715

Saturday October 25, 12-3 PM

We are organizing this to follow up on the energy and enthusiasm generated by the No Kings Rally by enabling people to sign up for your organizations' campaigns. By mobilizing and connecting our networks we can strengthen the resistance to our country's descent into authoritarianism.

We are seeking a wide range of organizations and groups who:

Are engaged in actions and campaigns to defend our democracy and the people targeted by the rising regime

Need volunteers

Have the capacity to follow up with everyone who signs up at your table

We will provide:

An accessible space

Tables & chairs

A sample event invitation you can share with your networks

As many neighbors, friends, and other connections as we can

Street parking is available, but limited. Please plan ahead.

If your organization would like to participate, sign up below.

If your organization would like a table, sign up here.