Resistance & Reimagination: Gender, Change & the Arts

press release: The UW System Women's and Gender Studies Consortium is in the midst of planning all of the exciting details for our 2020 Conference, co-convened by the UW System Women's and Gender Studies Consortium, UW-Madison's 4W Initiative, and UW-Madison's Gender and Women's Studies MA students! This year's title is "Resistance and Reimagination: Gender, Change, and the Arts."

Our 2020 call for proposals closes on November 1, 2019. Please join us for an outstanding line up of sessions, art exhibitions, visual performances, and keynotes pertaining to the themes of gender, change, and the arts. You can find the full details on our conference website and the attached pdf. We've recently added a new conference track on gender and environmental justice, and we're also featuring a graduate student-led track.

2020 Keynotes:

We are excited to announce that our opening 4W keynote on Thursday, April 16, is Femrite, an Ugandan Women's Writer's Association. The lecture will take place at the Chazen Museum of Art at 4:00 pm and will be followed by docent-led tours featuring the Chazen's latest exhibits! This lecture is a joint collaboration with UW-Madison's Afro-American Studies.

On Friday, April 17, we welcome Professor Tina Campt, the Owen F. Walker Professor of Humanities, Modern Culture, and Media at Brown University. Campt's lecture will take place at 4:00 pm at the Pyle Center, and is a joint collaboration with UW-Madison's Center for Visual Cultures.

Other plenaries and performances will be announced in the weeks ahead! Please follow our Facebook events page for more information.