ONLINE: Resisterhood

press release: USA | 96 minutes | PG | Online | Dir. Cheryl Jacobs Crim

Starting on October 25 and all the way until November 1, the 2020 documentary Resisterhood will be made generously available for free online. All you have to do is reply to this form and you will be emailed a screener link:

Form to request screener

This powerful documentary captures the stories of everyday Americans who became grassroots activists working tirelessly to defend our democracy and stop the erosion of our civil rights. RESISTERHOOD showcases the wave that brought us the most ethnically, racially and gender diverse Congress in history. It shares stories of hope that will re-energize the movement and inspire even more people to join the fight to secure a bright future for our county.

This film is available for everyone interested.