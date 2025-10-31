Resisting Christian Nationalism: What Is It and What Can I Do?

Participants will receive a better understanding of Christian Nationalism, how it is operating today and tools to resist.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

• Talk begins at 1:00 pm with a break and time at the end for questions.

• At the break, note cards will be passed out for collecting questions and collating into like topics.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 – 𝗥𝗲𝘃. 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿

Rev. Dr. Kerri Parker (she/her) serves as executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches, where she helps connect churches to address some of today’s most pressing societal concerns. She led the Council’s nationally-recognized response to the COVID pandemic, and has co-authored several of the Council’s study-action guides. She is a frequent preacher and speaker on Christian Nationalism, racial justice, and faith-based advocacy.

Dr. Parker completed her Doctor of Ministry at Iliff School of Theology with a dissertation titled “Unsettled Intersections: Decentering Whiteness and Church Survival Questions.” She earned her Master of Divinity from Chicago Theological Seminary with a thesis on “Domestic Violence as an Experience of Exile” and was ordained by the Wisconsin Conference United Church of Christ. Her alma mater was Smith College, where she earned a BA.

In 2023, Dr. Parker was honored with the United Church of Christ’s Avery D. Post Ecumenical Award. She currently serves on the Board of the Christian Unity and Interfaith Ministry of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Her 20+ years of professional experience include serving as Executive Director of YWCA Rock County, Chair of the Wisconsin Conference UCC Board of Directors, on community task forces, and as a local pastor.

Beyond ministry, Kerri is an avid reader, loves show tunes, and has too many stickers on her water bottles. She lives in South Central Wisconsin and tries to make pilgrimages to the ocean on a semi-regular basis.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿

There is no cost to attend, but we request attendees register prior to Jan. 10, 2026 so we may plan accordingly.