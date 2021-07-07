ONLINE: Resisting Fighter Jets at Home and Abroad

media release: Join our important discussion with peace activists from Canada, Israel, Wisconsin and Vermont about how they are resisting the procurement, use and basing of fighter jets.

We will hear from Pitasanna Shanmugathas & Rachel Small from the No New Fighter Jets Coalition who are trying to stop Canada from buying 88 new fighter jets at a life-cycle cost of $76.8 billion.

Yonatan Shapira, a former Israeli Air Force pilot turned peace activist, will speak about the destruction caused by Israel's F-35 Joint Strike fighter jets in Gaza and the futility of fighter jets for defence.

From Vermont, former Colonel Rosanne Greco, a retired US Air Force intelligence officer, and John Reuwer, a member of World BEYOND War's Board of Directors, will share their struggle to stop the placement of F-35s in Burlington.

Vicki Berenson, an organizer with Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, will talk about the campaign to stop the siting of F-35s at Truax Air National Guard base in Madison.

This event is being held to stop the Canadian government from buying a new fleet of costly-carbon intensive combat aircraft, find out more about the #NoNewFighterJets campaign here: www.nofighterjets.ca

Organized by the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, Science for Peace and World Beyond War Canada.