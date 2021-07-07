ONLINE: Resisting Fighter Jets at Home and Abroad
media release: Join our important discussion with peace activists from Canada, Israel, Wisconsin and Vermont about how they are resisting the procurement, use and basing of fighter jets.
- We will hear from Pitasanna Shanmugathas & Rachel Small from the No New Fighter Jets Coalition who are trying to stop Canada from buying 88 new fighter jets at a life-cycle cost of $76.8 billion.
- Yonatan Shapira, a former Israeli Air Force pilot turned peace activist, will speak about the destruction caused by Israel’s F-35 Joint Strike fighter jets in Gaza and the futility of fighter jets for defence.
- From Vermont, former Colonel Rosanne Greco, a retired US Air Force intelligence officer, and John Reuwer, a member of World BEYOND War’s Board of Directors, will share their struggle to stop the placement of F-35s in Burlington.
- Vicki Berenson, an organizer with Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, will talk about the campaign to stop the siting of F-35s at Truax Air National Guard base in Madison.
This event is being held to stop the Canadian government from buying a new fleet of costly-carbon intensive combat aircraft, find out more about the #NoNewFighterJets campaign here: www.nofighterjets.ca
Organized by the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, Science for Peace and World Beyond War Canada.