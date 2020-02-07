Resolution Health Collaborative Ribbon Cutting

press release: Fitness studio ribbon cutting party in downtown Madison! At our celebration, you can try a 15 minute fitness class, create your own essential oil roller, and enjoy snacks and a warm cup of delicious chai. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 5:30 PM.

As we celebrate our Fitness Studio, we also want to give back to our community. Participate in our raffle for The River Food Pantry and win fun prizes from local businesses like The Healthy Place, FLOAT Madison, and Quality CBD. The River Food Pantry serves 1,000 Madison families each week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community.

The Resolution Fitness Studio offers yoga, pilates, and functional fitness classes as well as one-on-one training with instructors who specialize in tailoring each class to their students that day. Whether you’re curious about yoga, want to beat your PR, or need motivation and support to meet your goals, you’re welcome here at Resolution!

We’re excited to add fitness to the holistic services we provide our Madison area community so you can achieve your wellness goals.

Resolution Health Collaborative, 345 W Washington Ave, Suite 404, Madison WI 53703