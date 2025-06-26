media release: Rooted in the mountains of Western North Carolina, The RESONANT ROGUES are fronted by songwriting duo Sparrow Smith and Keith Josiah Smith, who share a passion for movement and sound. The sounds of Appalachian old-time, classic country, and vintage soul all make appearances in their shows and records. RR have an extensive touring history and a national fanbase, over the last couple of years they’ve opened for the likes of Sierra Ferrell, Lost Dog Street Band, Charlie Parr, Willi Carlisle, Pete Bernhard (The Devil Makes Three)

“Their intense cohesion is so intertwined that it feels like they’re playing with one pair of hands.” -No Depression

“This is country music as classic as it comes.” -Holler Country