Resource Fair

media release: Join us for a free, informative event where older adults and their loved ones can explore valuable resources and connect with local organizations.

What You’ll Find:

Health & wellness programs

Safety and domestic violence support

Community services and connection opportunities

Whether you're looking for support for yourself or a loved one, this event is a great way to learn what’s available in our community.

Questions? Call us at (608) 441-6991 Visit us at www.blwcenter.org