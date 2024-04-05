media release: Edgewood College is honored to host “Resource Wars: Conflict and Peacebuilding in a World of Environmental Challenge.” The one-day conference is presented by the Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies, a state-wide consortium of public and private colleges and universities dedicated to promoting an informed understanding of peace, justice, and conflict. The Institute encourages students, teachers, academics, and the public to become engaged global citizens working toward a just peace.

“This year’s conference is meant to be more than just an academic event,” Dr. John Fields, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Edgewood College, said. “It is for the whole community, an opportunity for Edgewood College and other Wisconsin institutions of higher learning to share their riches with the people of our state and to listen and learn in return.”

This annual conference is set for 9:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2024 on the campus of Edgewood College. The Institute offers same-day registration beginning at 8:00 am on April 5, and there is no cost to attend. Lunch is included.