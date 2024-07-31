Resources at Reindahl Park
Reindahl Park 1818 Portage Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Presented by Alder Sabrina Madison of District 17 & Metro Transit, this FREE event is your chance to explore more of what Madison has to offer! Connect with local organizations, learn about educational programs, and enjoy family-friendly activities.
Highlights:
Take a tour of Metro's new electric articulated bus!
Learn how to reduce waste with the Trash Lab!
Explore resources from local organizations!
