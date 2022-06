Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music

press release: The Big Payback joined by: TERESA MARIE HARDY (as LAURYN HILL), MACKENZIE MOORE (as SHERYL CROW), HANNAH LARSON (as STEVIE NICKS), LO MARIE (as GRACE POTTER), MOLLY FISH (as ALANIS MORISSETTE), ROSALIN GREIERT (as DOLORES O' RIORDAN), SUMMER WUESTENBERG (as BLONDIE), KARI ARNETTE (as BRANDI CARLILE), RAQUEL ALEMAN (as CHAKA KHAN), SYDNEY PRALL (as JONI MITCHELL) & hosted by COOPER TALBOT.