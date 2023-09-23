Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Hosted by Cooper Talbot with live music backed by The Big Payback!
7:00pm Doors |
8:00pm Show
All Ages
$20 ADV / $25 DOS
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005F0ADBB33982
Kayla Kush singing Gwen Stefani
Raquel Aleman singing Whitney Houston
Summer Wuestenberg singing Paramore
Lo Marie singing Grace Potter
Liz Fleig singing Adele
Kaya Martin singing Amy Winehouse
