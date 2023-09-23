Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Hosted by Cooper Talbot with live music backed by The Big Payback!

7:00pm Doors |

8:00pm Show

Majestic

All Ages

$20 ADV / $25 DOS

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005F0ADBB33982

Kayla Kush singing Gwen Stefani

Raquel Aleman singing Whitney Houston

Summer Wuestenberg singing Paramore

Lo Marie singing Grace Potter

Liz Fleig singing Adele

Kaya Martin singing Amy Winehouse

