Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Max Hsu
Lo Marie
media release: $20 ADV / $25 DOS
The annual RESPECT - A Celebration of Women in Music show is back at the Majestic Theater!
Lineup
Teresa Marie singing Chaka Kahn
Lo Marie singing Chappell Roan
Genevieve Heyward singing Brandi Carlile
Raquel Aleman singing Madonna
Candance Griffin singing Stevie Nicks
Katie Cass singing Britney Spears
Nikko Murphy singing Lizzo
Molly Fish singing Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive)
Cassidy Lund singing Ella Fitzgerald
Liz Fleig singing Shania Twain
… backed with live music from The Big Payback