media release: $20 ADV / $25 DOS

The annual RESPECT - A Celebration of Women in Music show is back at the Majestic Theater!

Lineup

Teresa Marie singing Chaka Kahn

Lo Marie singing Chappell Roan

Genevieve Heyward singing Brandi Carlile

Raquel Aleman singing Madonna

Candance Griffin singing Stevie Nicks

Katie Cass singing Britney Spears

Nikko Murphy singing Lizzo

Molly Fish singing Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive)

Cassidy Lund singing Ella Fitzgerald

Liz Fleig singing Shania Twain

… backed with live music from The Big Payback