Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kristin Shafel Creative LLC
The Big Payback and the singers for the 2022 "Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music" concert.
Versatile Madison band The Big Payback hosts this annual concert (now moved to the spring) highlighting women artists creating pop, country, jazz and folk music. Joining The Big Payback is a who’s who of Madison area vocalists inhabiting songs by 10 music legends, from Ella Fitzgerald (Cassidy Lund) to Chappell Roan (Lo Marie) to Shania Twain (Liz Fleig). Also performing: Teresa Marie, Genevieve Heyward, Raquel Aleman, Candace Griffin, Katie Cass, Nikko Murphy and Molly Fish.
media release: $20 ADV / $25 DOS
The annual RESPECT - A Celebration of Women in Music show is back at the Majestic Theater!
Lineup
Lo Marie singing Susan Tedeschi
Helen Feest singing Amy Winehouse
Chakari Daezhare singing Chaka Kahn
Maya Robinson singing Billie Holiday
Leah Isabel Tirado singing Lady Gaga
Teresa Marie singing Etta James
Betty Guerrero singing Aretha Franklin
Raquel Aleman singing Gloria Estefan
Elena Ross singing Olivia Dean
Kelly Hepper singing Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine)
… backed with live music from The Big Payback