Kristin Shafel Creative LLC The Big Payback and the singers for the 2022 "Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music" concert.

Versatile Madison band The Big Payback hosts this annual concert (now moved to the spring) highlighting women artists creating pop, country, jazz and folk music. Joining The Big Payback is a who’s who of Madison area vocalists inhabiting songs by 10 music legends, from Ella Fitzgerald (Cassidy Lund) to Chappell Roan (Lo Marie) to Shania Twain (Liz Fleig). Also performing: Teresa Marie, Genevieve Heyward, Raquel Aleman, Candace Griffin, Katie Cass, Nikko Murphy and Molly Fish.

media release: $20 ADV / $25 DOS

The annual RESPECT - A Celebration of Women in Music show is back at the Majestic Theater!

Lineup

Lo Marie singing Susan Tedeschi

Helen Feest singing Amy Winehouse

Chakari Daezhare singing Chaka Kahn

Maya Robinson singing Billie Holiday

Leah Isabel Tirado singing Lady Gaga

Teresa Marie singing Etta James

Betty Guerrero singing Aretha Franklin

Raquel Aleman singing Gloria Estefan

Elena Ross singing Olivia Dean

Kelly Hepper singing Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine)

… backed with live music from The Big Payback