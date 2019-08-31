Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music

press release: Follow women’s musical journey through the decades from Sharon Jones to Beyonce, The Indigo Girls to Stevie Nicks. The event will be hosted by sensational eight-piece ensemble band, The Big Payback, with performances by an all female ensemble in a revue-style format comprised of artists and members of local bands.

This event is an opportunity to come together as a community and show support not only for our local female musicians, honor those who have made an impact in the music industry, but also to shine a spotlight on women’s rights. It is important now, more than ever, to make our voices heard. Come raise your voices with us and sing along to some of your favorite songs of the last six decades written and performed by women.

featuring:

Amethyst Von Trollenburg as Beyonce

Shawndell Marks as Brandi Carlile

Teresa Marie Hardy as India.Arie

Meghan Hamilton & Ginny Kincaid as The Indigo Girls

Marilyn Fisher as Ella Fitzgerald

Hannah Larson as Stevie Nicks

Molly Fish as Alanis Morissette

Angela Puerta as Celia Cruz

Leah Isabel Tirado as Gloria Estefan

Lo Marie as Amy Winehouse

Hosted by Cooper Talbot