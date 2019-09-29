Respite Center 40th Anniversary Celebration

press release: The Respite Center is Turning 40!

The Respite Center has been providing emergency child care and respite for children and parents in the community for four decades. The Respite Center has been an important resource to help support and stabilize families in our community and we want to celebrate its achievements!

RISE would like to invite you to a brunch celebration at our Fordem Avenue location on Sunday, September, 29th from 11 am to 2 pm!

Get ready for an afternoon of free family fun as we celebrate the Respite staff members who have been making a difference in our community for 40 years!