Responsible Gun Laws and Policies for Wisconsin

media release: Join us to explore how laws and public policies about guns can decrease the rising incidence of gun violence in Wisconsin in a public virtual forum. Test your knowledge about gun violence in Wisconsin with this quiz.

Register for a Zoom link

Resource materials to come

Speakers

Overview: WI Gun Laws, Policies, and Their Relative Effectiveness On Gun Violence

Terra Wiens

Public Health Analyst at the Violence Policy Center

Terra conducts research on the public health impact of gun violence, analyzing public health and crime data to assess the effect of firearms violence on specific populations and general morbidity and mortality in the U.S.

Nicholas Matuszewski

Gun violence prevention activist

President of The Restorative Justice Collective

Nick Matuszewski is an attorney and advocate for gun violence prevention. He serves as Associate Executive Director of WAVE Educational Fund, Wisconsin’s oldest and largest gun violence prevention organization, and leads the Wisconsin Community Violence Intervention Coalition and the Wisconsin Gun Violence Prevention Coalition. A William & Mary Law School graduate, Nick is committed to creating a safer, equitable future for all.

Gun Violence as a Public Health Issue

Aurielle Smith

Director of Policy, Planning & Evaluation Division of

Public Health Madison & Dane County

Aurielle provides strategic direction to the agency’s prevention programs, policy efforts, and evaluation initiatives. She is responsible for developing and maintaining a broad strategy for how the agency will advance health policies and build diverse partnerships. Aurielle played a key role in the creation of the county’s comprehensive violence prevention plan, with the goal of increasing collaboration and coordination among violence prevention and intervention service providers. Aurielle holds an MPH from American Public University and a BS from Gannon University.

What Can Be Done Locally to Address the Issue of Gun Violence?

Lindsey Buscher

Volunteer Legislative Lead for the Wisconsin Chapter of Moms Demand Action

Lindsey has held leadership positions with Moms Demand Action in Madison and statewide since 2018. Her current focus is working with gun-sense legislators and like-minded organizations such as WAVE to help advance gun safety legislation.

Moderator

Carol Koby

League member and experienced radio and television journalist and broadcaster.

In the third week of the month, many League members gather in smaller groups to discuss forum topics. Find more information about discussion units here.