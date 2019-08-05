press release: Restorative Justice Summer Workshop Series

YWCA Madison offers three-day professional development training workshops for educators, community members and parents.

August 5, 7, 8 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM:

Level 100: Restorative Justice Philosophy and the Experiential Circle Process - Monday, August 5, 2019

The first day we will be focusing on the development of self-awareness and shared knowledge about the foundations of restorative justice philosophy and the experiential circle process as a tool to do anti racist work and to cultivate empathy.

Level 200: Restorative Justice as a Way to Dismantle Institutional Racism - Wednesday, August 7, 2019 The Restorative Justice program is embedded in Racial Equity Justice. Through experiential and practical activities participants will ground the work and the philosophy using a racial justice lens. We will explore how Restorative Justice can disrupt the cycle of harm within the self, interpersonal, cultural, and structural levels in our society.

The Restorative Justice program is embedded in Racial Equity Justice. Through experiential and practical activities participants will ground the work and the philosophy using a racial justice lens. We will explore how Restorative Justice can disrupt the cycle of harm within the self, interpersonal, cultural, and structural levels in our society. Level 300: Restorative Justice In Education: Tools and Practices for a Holistic Restorative Approach - Thursday, August 8, 2019 In this workshop, we will explore and engage in dialogue around the framework of Restorative Justice in Education (Evans & Vaandering). Within this framework, Restorative Justice is deeply connected to teaching and learning theory, as well as to school climate and culture. We will also explore how RJ practices can be implemented in the institutional structure of a school and the classroom using PBIS Tiers framework.

Second Summer Workshop Series will repeat the three levels: August 12, 14, 15, 2019 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM