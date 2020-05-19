ONLINE: Restorative Yoga

press release: RSVP.

Essential workers are putting their lives on the line for us every day. Inner Fire Yoga strongly believes that in order to take care of others, we must also take care of ourselves. We encourage everyone to sign up, but especially our essential workers. Let’s take a 45 minute break together to relax and unwind! Jennifer will guide us through a restful, restorative yoga sequence so that we can slip into the evening in a peaceful state of mind ️. This class will use lots of props - grab all the pillows, blankets, bolsters and blocks you have and get ready to relax .

Virtual classes are limited to 100 people right now, so please only sign up if you know you can attend. If the class sells out and you’re an essential worker who was not able to attend, shoot us an email and we’ll let you know as soon as the class is available on-demand.