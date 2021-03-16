ONLINE: Restoring Confidence in the U.S. Election System

press release: The 2020 presidential election shook public confidence in the U.S. election system, leading to dozens of lawsuits and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Join the UW Elections Research Center and a virtual panel of experts as they offer recommendations about how to go about the vital task of rebuilding public trust in the administration of elections.

When: Tuesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. CST, on Zoom. To attend the Zoom event, follow this link to register.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico secretary of state, president of the National Association of Secretaries of State