Restoring Scorched Maps: Adventure, Memory and History in Tomasz Różycki's Twelve Stations

press release: CREECA's weekly lecture series takes place in Room 210 of Ingraham Hall.

Dr. Łukasz Wodzyński is an assistant professor of Polish in the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He holds a PhD in Comparative Literature and an MA in Slavic Languages and Literatures, both from the University of Toronto. His research interests include adventure in literature, culture and society, Polish and Russian modernism, post-communism, enchantment/disenchantment/re- enchantment, sociology of literature, and genre theory. Broadly speaking, his research focuses on various ways in which ‘high’ and ‘low’ cultural forms interact with each other and, in the process, reflect on societies that produce them. Currently, he is finishing a monograph on strategies of re-enchantment in Polish and Russian modernist novel and researching his forthcoming book-length project, which will examine the concept of adventure in the context of East-Central European post-communist literature.