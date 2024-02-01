Restoring the Black Woman reception

DarRen Morris The painting "Natural Woman” by DarRen Morris. The painting "Natural Woman” by DarRen Morris.

media release: The Black Women’s Affinity Group presents “Restoring the Black Woman” 3rd Annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Exhibit

The exhibition includes work artists who highlight the experience of Black women in multiple mediums, through multiple lenses.

Feb. 2-Feb. 29 at Madison College’s Gallery at Truax.

Opening ceremony: Thursday, Feb. 1

5:30-6:30 p.m. Networking/food service

6:30-7:30 p.m. Program

7:30-8:30 p.m. Gallery viewing/networking

The opening ceremony and exhibit are free, and the public is welcome.

Reserve free tickets at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ the-black-womens-affinity- group-presents-restoring-the- black-woman-tickets- 796962314737

The Art Gallery is located on the mezzanine in the entrance of the Truax Building Room A1005, 1701 Wright St., Madison.

Guests may park in the visitor or student lots. Free admission, public welcome.

Hours: Monday 9 am - 6 pm; Tuesday 9-11 am, 2:30- 6 pm; Wednesday 9 am - 5 pm; Thursday 9 am – 6 pm; Friday 11 am - 3 pm. Closed weekends. Questions? Contact: Gallery@madisoncollege.edu or 608 246-4576