ONLINE: Restructuring Madison City Government

press release: These are among the questions that will be on the April 6 spring election ballot for your consideration.

Should the City of Madison governmental structure be redesigned?

Should we have a full time city council with smaller aldermanic districts? With increased pay for alders?

Shall alders serve two-year or four-year terms of office? Should there be term limits?

You’re invited to Capitol Neighborhoods Community Engagement Forum Tuesday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Eileen Harrington chaired the city’s Task Force on the Structure of City Government. She will present the findings or the two-year long study. Ms. Harrington, a Madison native, spent thirty-three years in Washington, D.C. where she was the Executive Director of the Federal Trade Commission, the Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and oversaw the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Protection mission.

The Task Force on the Structure of City Government, a City of Madison ad hoc committee was created by the Common Council and former Mayor Paul Soglin. The committee met for two years to study the city's government structures and processes. Its report, which makes forty-four separate recommendations for modifications to the structure of Madison's city government, can be found here: https://madison.legistar.com/ View.ashx?M=F&ID=7932512&GUID= 3E3B0D9B-5111-4472-8980- 73D55A69FDB2

Please join us!

Capitol Neighborhoods is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: City Government 101: City Structure with Eileen Harringon

Time: Mar 16, 2021 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84149273082?pwd= aFhCcDJaZnAweWZwZXkydm9NZEF2Zz 09

Meeting ID: 841 4927 3082

Passcode: 903863

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,84149273082# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,84149273082# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ kbBJAGjOi