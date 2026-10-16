media release: Are you looking for help with your resume? Join us for a FREE resume building workshop!

October 29, 2-4pm, East YMCA of Dane Co., 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, WI 53716

We invite youth and young adults (ages 14-25) with disabilities to an engaging resume building workshop designed to help you enter the workforce confidently.

(Please bring a copy of your current resume, either in digital format or printed, to work on during the session.)

Register by calling 608-242-8484 or email [email protected] today!