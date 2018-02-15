Resume Writing in 2018

press release:

Speaker: Allison Niles

Onward and Upward Inc. Community Online Work Center, 2030 South Park Street

Charge: $25.00 early bird registration/$35.00 at the door

The class is presented by Allison Niles. an HR professional with over 10 years of experience working in Human Resources. She has reviewed hundreds of resumes and participated in hiring at multiple levels of private and public organizations.