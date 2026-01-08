media release: China, France | 2025 | DCP | 160 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Bi Gan

Cast: Shu Qi, Jackson Yi, Mark Chao

In a world where humans have lost the desire to dream, a rogue society of “fantasmers” delves even deeper into their subconscious. Spanning decades and adopting a variety of film styles across its five chapters, this feast for the senses is capped off with one of Bi Gan’s characteristically virtuoso, serpentine ultralong takes. Named one of the ten best films of 2025 in The New Yorker, Sight & Sound, and Indiewire. “Electric, dramatic, fantastic… Resurrection is a cinephile’s delight” (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times).

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthousecinema—on the big screen where they belong! This spring kicks off with one of 2025’s most gripping andacclaimed international releases, and an absolute must on the big screen: Sirat. Additional highlightsinclude the latest from cult favorites Bi Gan (Resurrection) and Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band theShow the Movie). Plus, haunted vacuum cleaners, deadbeat poets, and the tale of a botched city siege.This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.