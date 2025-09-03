RSVP for Retirement Party for Shar Brunes

media release: Join us in celebrating Shar Brunes' years of dedication to Independent Living! We'll be honoring her dedication, kindness, and all the lives she's touched along the way.

Thursday, September 11, Time: 4-6 PM, Access to Independence. 3810 Milwaukee St. Madison, WI 53714

ASL Interpreters will be available. Please RSVP or send accommodation requests to Ava M. by September 3rd Email: avam@accessetoind.org or call 608-242-8484

Come share your memories, well wishes, and a piece of cake! Let’s give Shar the warm send-off she deserves.

*Please note: We have a fragrance free policy, and no flash photography is allowed*