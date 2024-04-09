Retirement Planning

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Retirement: It's an exciting, scary and often confusing time. Financial, social and health changes are everywhere, but we're not always given the tools to come face-to-face with them. This four-week workshop hopes to help you build those tools.

Tuesdays, April 9-30, 6-8pm, Goodman Community Center Ironworks building

Registration fee: $15

To regsiter, contact Gayle Laszewski, assistant director of Older Adult Programs, at gayle@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8032. 

Presented in partnership with NewBridge.

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
608-204-8032
