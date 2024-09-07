Retro on the River

media release: Family-friendly, outdoor Vintage Market FUNdraiser, hosted by the Stoughton Historical Society. Saturday, September 7, 10 am - 5 pm, at 315 N. Division St.

25+ booths of VINTAGE goods for sale along the Yahara River, in a beautiful spot a short walk from Downtown Stoughton.

Disco Dome bounce house and Vintage Fishing for the kids; free ice cream from the Stoughton Historical Society while supplies last; food trucks; bake sale; rootbeer floats; banjo performance; test drives of Tesla sedans (the first automobile ever to drive down a Stoughton street - in 1896 - was electric!)

Tesla is loaning a Cyber Truck with Powersharing to run the Disco Dome...no generator noise to conflict with the playlist of 20th century dance tunes from its speakers!

History Hikes AND Nature Hikes launch from here!

Market held rain or shine - canceled in severe weather. See website for weather updates.

Come and get your hands on some history!