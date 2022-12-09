× Expand John Flores Photography The Retro Specz

media release: Madison's hard working popular six-piece classic rock cover band. We strive to accurately perform rock music from the last 4 decades! Everything from AC/DC to ZZ Top, including Journey, Cheap Trick, Styx, The Cars, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boston, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac and many more of your favorites. $10.