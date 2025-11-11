media release: The universe is bound by blood and ink – what story will you print with it? Retrograde is a retrofuturist tabletop role-playing game of cosmic discovery and occult printmaking by local Madison game designer Nathaniel Klein. Heavily inspired by Nathaniel’s work as a letterpress printmaker, every Retrograde zine is an analog print artifact, bound by hand with letterpress-printed covers and risograph-printed interiors.

Celebrate Retrograde’s launch, learn about the years-long process that went into making the game a physical reality, and get your hands on some killer RPG zines!

Bonus activities include printing your own linocut illustrations and guided character creation.