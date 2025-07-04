media release: USA | 1985 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Dan O’Bannon

Cast: Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa

A bunch of young punks just looking for a place to party and workers at a medical supply warehouse clash with flesh eating zombies in this cult classic horror comedy, the directorial debut of Alien co-creator O’Bannon. Riffing off the common 1980s concern about acid rain, toxic chemicals are accidentally released into the air to create a legion of hungry re-animated corpses moaning for brains. To honor the 40th anniversary of Return of the Living Dead, a restored 4K DCP will be screened.

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.