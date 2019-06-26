Return to Earth: The Time is Now

press release: Wednesday, June 26 @ 5:30 p.m.

Trek Bicycle Corporation & Trek Bicycle Store Madison present the Madison premiere of an Anthill Films production. Brought to you by Trek and Shimano.

https://returntoearth.movie/

Pre-party at 5:30 pm with three of the film’s featured riders – Brett Rheeder, Reed Boggs, and Jackson Goldstone.

Proceeds to benefit the non-profit Capital Off-Road Pathfinders (CORP), a Wisconsin chapter of IMBA, to benefit local mountain bike trails.

TICKETS: $15 Advance/$20 Day Of Show

BUY TICKETS

We increasingly live in a culture of distraction; constantly conducting our lives through 24/7 connectivity. We feed this attention economy with our most precious resource: our time. Time is either spent wisely or it is just spent. Second after second; minute after minute; moment after moment… they’re all there for the taking.

Return to Earth is a feature mountain bike film about the simple act of living in those moments. A cinematic journey connected by true to life examples set by riders of all ages around the world, the film will show that when we lose track of time, we make the most of it.

Return to Earth. A new movie from Anthill Films, coming Summer 2019.