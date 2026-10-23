Returning to a Peaceful Path

media release: A Domo Geshe Rinpoche Event (In the Tibetan Buddhist Tradition)

Life can feel increasingly uncertain, leaving us unsettled or wondering what truly matters. How do we find peace when the world around us seems anything but peaceful? The Buddhist teachings offer a way to look more deeply at ourselves and the challenges we face. Join Rinpoche for an exploration of the Dharma and its relevance to everyday life, with an opportunity to reflect on finding greater clarity, balance, and peace amid life’s uncertainties.