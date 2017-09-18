Returning Prisoner Simulation

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for our monthly Monday with MUM event where we will higlight our Returning Prisoner Simulatoins.

Madison-area Urban Ministry's Returning Prisoner Simulations put participants in the role of someone who has just been released from prison. Our intereactive role play workshop helps people to start to understand the various barriers individuals face once they return to the community after a period of incarceration.

Come learn more about our simulations and how to get involved!

Light refreshments provided.

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
