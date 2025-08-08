media release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present The Returns, a Norwegian dark comedy, running August 8 through 24.

In this short piece by Norwegian playwright Fredrik Brattberg, a couple struggles to move on after their son's disappearance changes their lives forever. Then one day, a knock at the door changes their lives again. And again. And..... again. The Returns toes the lines between tragedy, dark comedy, absurdity, and drama as the family struggles to rebuild their lives and leave the past behind.

The original Norwegian "Tilbakekomstene" by Fredrik Brattberg was translated into English by Chicago's Chad Eric Bergman for this production.

The Returns is directed by Breahan Eve Pautsch, former co-artistic director of Akvavit Theatre, a Chicago company that was dedicated to contemporary Nordic works. Pautsch is a current member of Rotate Theater here in Madison.

Pautsch directs a cast of Broom Street veterans Maria Dahman and Nick Kaprelian, and welcomes new performer Chase Fritz.

“I’m so pleased to be working with Breahan again,” said Dahman, who also serves as artistic director at Broom Street. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with her and her colleagues at Rotate Theater for a few years, and every time, I’m impressed with their skill and dedication to theater.” The show struck Dahman when she read it last year. “We get some absurdist submissions, and I’m always happy to read them. This one was a great blend of outlandish, meaningful, and funny. I can see why Breahan was excited to direct it.”

For Pautsch, the show is a metaphor for how inured we can become to shocking news. “At some point, we just stop feeling things as keenly, or at all. The emotional impact is gone. I feel it’s important to be aware that it’s happening to us, that we are becoming inundated and overwhelmed, and it’s possibly at the expense of our human feelings.”

The production also honors Dr. Kim Nilsson, a former professor at UW-Madison in Scandinavian Studies, who left a bequest to Broom Street Theater upon his death last year. “We are grateful for the bequest and excited to be able to offer this production in honor of and gratitude for Dr. Nilsson’s generous gift,” said Dahman.

Cast and crew:

Father: Nick Kaprelian

Mother: Maria Dahman

Gustav: Chase Fritz

Sound Design: Richard Paro

Lighting Design: Melissa Minkoff and Scott Feiner

Set Design: Chad Eric Bergman

Set Construction: Wil Koeb

Props: Kyle Olson

Stage Manager: Courtney Fine

Assistant Stage Manager: Brian Belz

Director: Breahan Eve Pautsch

Dates: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm, August 8 - 24

Tickets: Available in advance at bstonline.org, or at the door the evening of the performance. Tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can. Tickets for pre-sale are available at bstonline.org.