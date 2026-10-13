× Expand Alicia Dianne The Rev. Dr. April Stace and harp. The Rev. Dr. April Stace.

media release: The General Theological Seminary (GTS) is excited to announce the release of Aphelion, a new album by the Rev. Dr. April Stace, associate professor of practical theology, exploring the intersection of music and spiritual inquiry.

Aphelion, which takes its title from the term for the point in an orbit farthest from the sun, explores the space that opens up when familiar structures fall away. The album combines original harp compositions, poetry, storytelling, and visual art to create an immersive experience that walks the line between concert and contemplative retreat.

Dr. Stace composed the album during a season of profound transition that included her only child going to college and a solo journey through New Mexico. The project explores what can emerge when the life we know disappears and we find ourselves somewhere unfamiliar.

Musically, Aphelion moves between contemporary classical, ambient, and experimental influences, pairing the harp’s ancient resonance with an expansive, modern sound. Across her work as an artist, writer and practical theologian, Dr. Stace is drawn to questions of attention, wonder, grief, beauty, and the gifts of solitude.

Dr. Stace said: “My work at GTS has always been rooted in the idea that theology often begins before we have words for it, in the feeling that something – beauty, grief, an encounter with another person – matters before we understand why. Aphelion is my attempt to do theology in sound and image, and to stay with those experiences long enough to see what they might reveal.”

Recorded with Grammy-award-winning sound engineer Will Russell, Aphelion is being launched with a series of concerts in New York, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan, and continuing onto the west coast in early 2027. During these performances, Dr. Stace will weave live harp, poetry, storytelling, and projected imagery together, extending her practice of theology beyond the written and spoken word and into sound, image, silence, and shared space.

A lifelong musician, Dr. Stace began playing the harp at the age of seven and holds a degree in harp performance and composition from the University of Maryland. She has spent more than two decades working in ministry, teaching, and the arts.

Aphelion can be streamed on all major streaming platforms or purchased at www.aprilstace.com. Music videos and poetry can be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@AprilHarp/videos.

Wednesday, October 21, 7:00 p.m.

The Crossing, 1127 University Ave.